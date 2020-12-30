https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/raffensperger-gets-caught-georgia-ballots-printed-differently-gop-counties-vs-dem-counties-election-rigged/

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Members of Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing to study Georgia’s Election Laws, and the numerous voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.

The hearing comes after a Senate subcommittee held a hearing last week at the capitol to discuss perceived voting irregularities in November’s presidential election.

During the hearing witness Jovan Pulitzer was invited to testify on the irregularities in the November 3rd election.



Jovan Pulitzer

Jovan Pulitzer is a brilliant inventor and author best known for creating and patenting CRQ and has founded companies that included seed investment rounds ranging from $1.6m to over $250m.

Joe Hoft wrote about this brilliant man first here at The Gateway Pundit.

On Tuesday Jovan Pulitzer revealed the differences between votes printed for Democrat counties versus Republican counties.

The votes from two different counties are printed differently.

This caused GOP votes to get kicked out by the Dominion machines.

Secretary of State Raffensperger allowed this to take place in a historically red state.

Raffensperger should be brought up on charges immediately.

The post RAFFENSPERGER GETS CAUGHT: Georgia Ballots Were Printed DIFFERENTLY for GOP Counties vs. DEM Counties — Election Was Rigged! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

