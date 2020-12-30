https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/reschenthaler-stimulus-mcconnell-electionfraud/2020/12/30/id/1003701

Democrats refusing to investigate the presidential election and the repeal of Section 230 could be afraid of the results, according to Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., on Newsmax TV.

Reschenthaler was asked about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal of tying an increase of stimulus relief payments (to $2,000) to the formation of a commission to investigate the 2020 election and a call to repeal big-tech liability protections in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

“What are the Democrats hiding if they don’t want the election to be investigated?” Reschenthaler told host Joe Pinion on Wednesday’s The Chris Salcedo Show.

“And as far as 230 goes, why are they standing up for the big-tech tyrants? Just go ahead and have a vote. Because if you want to debate 230, we can have a debate on 230. I think the American people will agree somebody has to rein in these big-tech tyrants.”

While McConnell is catching heat in many circles for his proposal, Reschenthaler blamed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for “dragging her feet” on stimulus relief during the summer to try and help “blue states.”

McConnell’s proposal came after President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus relief bill on Sunday night.

When sent the original COVID-19 economic stimulus bill, the president declined to sign without major changes. He wanted individual relief checks boosted from $600 to $2,000.

Unrelated to COVID, President Trump wanted a repeal of Section 230, which protects social media platforms from being sued over third-party content. He also wanted inquiries into his claims of election fraud, which have been been pressed without success in court and at the legislative level for weeks since the Nov. 3 election outcome favored opponent Joe Biden.

The Congressman supports the majority leader’s desire to tie an election investigation with the stimulus payments.

“I think that what we need moving forward and not just with this election but elections in the future, we need to make sure that every single voice is heard,” Reschenthaler said. “We need to make sure that every legal vote is counted. And we have to make sure every illegal vote is set aside.

“I’m not convinced this has happened in this election. So we need to focus on that.”

