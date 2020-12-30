https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scalise-letlow-covid-louisiana/2020/12/30/id/1003613

Louisiana’s congressional delegation is “devastated” by the death of Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., who died Tuesday night from complications of COVID-19 just days before he could be sworn into office, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said Wednesday.

“Luke was a young guy, 41 years old, in great health and looking forward to a bright future,” the Louisiana Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “He had just gotten elected to Congress three weeks ago. We would talk a lot about the things he wanted to do, the committees he wanted to get on.”

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia, and two young children, and his loss is “heartbreaking,” said Scalise, adding that his prayers are with Letlow’s family and that he was “just one of those people that everybody liked.”

Scalise also talked about his vote against the House bill for $2,000 stimulus checks and said he’s “encouraged” by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s relief bill proposal that calls for the checks but also for the repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and inquiries into President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud.

“I’m very encouraged that Mitch and the Senate are working on reforms to Section 230,” said Scalise. “This is a law that’s been abused by big tech companies.”

The call for election reform is also important, as several states “went against their own state laws” for the November election, he added.

“We need some standards, especially when you think about election night,” said Scalise. “We ought to know in America what the results are on election night … that’s what undermines public trust when, you know, it’s 3:00 in the morning and they kick everybody out of a room when you are legally supposed to be able to watch what’s going on in that room.”

