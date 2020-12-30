https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/30/reporter-gets-a-virtual-preview-of-how-much-transparency-the-media-can-expect-from-team-biden/

For eight years Joe Biden was Vice President in the administration that billed itself as the “most transparent in history,” and it looks like Biden plans to keep that level of transparency going in his own admin:

The Biden transition team appears to have disabled the public chat function on its transition zoom calls, a place where I and others had been routinely complaining to them to take more questions. — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 30, 2020

Where would Biden’s team get the idea that they wouldn’t have to include the media in what they’re doing?

oh wow who could have seen this coming*? *other than the people who remember the Obama-Biden admin wiretapped the AP and brought sedition charges against James Rosen. https://t.co/BYpekA68Rg — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 30, 2020

help. the free press, that big wet beautiful bulwark of my democracy, is being disrespected by the guy with a long, long, long track record of disrespecting the free press. i do not know what to do. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 30, 2020

And yet Team Biden knows the majority of the media won’t stop carrying Joe & Kamala on their shoulders no matter what they do.

Live look at the Biden team shredding any semblance of transparency. https://t.co/ajaf4D6HpS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 30, 2020

You’ll voice some mild displeasure as you’re doing now and you’ll move on as if this hasn’t been a pattern of behavior you guys enabled all through the election and that will be it. https://t.co/TFnZgmnj40 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2020

Remember when Biden would make brief remarks with a few reporters in the room and there would be nothing but softball questions (if there were any questions at all)? Good times.

They know who their bitches are. https://t.co/naPcAq3cug — RBe (@RBPundit) December 30, 2020

Is this gonna make the Stelter attack on the first amendment newsletter https://t.co/EwhB96OOLl — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) December 30, 2020

Considering the media’s recent performance, here’s a defense of Team Biden:

How many times can he answer what is favorite ice creams flavor is? — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 30, 2020

Excellent point!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

