For eight years Joe Biden was Vice President in the administration that billed itself as the “most transparent in history,” and it looks like Biden plans to keep that level of transparency going in his own admin:

Where would Biden’s team get the idea that they wouldn’t have to include the media in what they’re doing?

And yet Team Biden knows the majority of the media won’t stop carrying Joe & Kamala on their shoulders no matter what they do.

Remember when Biden would make brief remarks with a few reporters in the room and there would be nothing but softball questions (if there were any questions at all)? Good times.

Considering the media’s recent performance, here’s a defense of Team Biden:

Excellent point!

