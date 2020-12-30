https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/retired-army-colonel-pa-state-senator-doug-mastriano-calls-deputy-ag-investigate-fraudulent-pa-presidential-election-results/

Retired Army Colonel and Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano wrote the Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue on Monday on the general election voter irregularities and fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The most damning evidence against Democrat fraud in the state is the fact that 205,122 more votes were counted in the state than the number of people who voted!

In his letter to Deputy AG Donoghue, Senator Mastriano lays out the undeniable evidence of voter fraud and irregularities in Pennsylvania this election. As a retired Army Colonel Mastriano wrote that the US spent millions of dollars on elections in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo and Bosnia yet the election in Pennsylvania was not as free and safe as the election in war-torn Afghanistan.

Mastriano asked Donoghue to investigate the fraudulent election in his statge.

Here is a copy of Senator Mastriano’s letter to the US Department of Justice.

Now we will know if we have any justice in America today.

