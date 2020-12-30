https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/30/reuters-evidently-just-cant-resist-the-urge-to-terrify-people-about-the-pfizer-covid19-vaccine-because-real-journalism/

If you thought that the COVID19 vaccines held the promise of a light at the end of this dark tunnel we’ve been stuck in, well, Reuters has some disturbing news for you:

What?! So a nurse contracted COVID19 even after getting the vaccine? Or — arguably worse — contracted COVID19 from the vaccine?

Please, Reuters, tell us more so we can be properly terrified:

Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.

Six days later on Christmas Eve, he became sick after working a shift in the COVID-19 unit, the report added. He got the chills and later came down with muscle aches and fatigue.

Dear. God.

We’d better stop vaccinating people against COVID19 before they all contract COVID19!

Or … not:

Reuters’ own article acknowledges that at the end:

“We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it’s going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine,” [Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego] said.

“That first dose we think gives you somewhere around 50%, and you need that second dose to get up to 95%,” Ramers added.

Wait, so Reuters’ headline and the bulk of their article was wildly misleading? Why would they do something like that while Donald Trump is still in the White House?

Oh.

Well, there’s your problem. You shouldn’t’ve expected better reporting from Reuters. Guess the joke’s on you!

It’s almost as if that was Reuters’ goal all along.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...