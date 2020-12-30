https://cnsnews.com/article/national/michael-w-chapman/rev-graham-senate-last-defense-block-radical-wicked-agenda

(CNS News) — Christian leader Rev. Franklin Graham urged Americans to pray and Georgians to vote in next week’s run-off elections, stating that the U.S. Senate is “the last line of defense to block the radical, wicked agenda that is trying to take control of our nation.”

Graham added that if liberals pass the pro-LGBT Equality Act, it will destroy religious liberty protections and change everyday life for Americans.

The two senate races on Jan. 5, 2021, involve Sen. David Perdue (R) vs. John Ossoff (D), and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) vs. Raphael Warnock (D).

“Christians who believe the Bible and live in Georgia — the soul of our nation is at stake,” wrote Rev. Graham in a Dec. 28 post on Facebook. “I ask you to rally God’s army to PRAY and VOTE in this run-off for the Senate. Please encourage your family, your friends, your community to pray and to vote.”

“If conservatives lose control of the Senate, there is nothing to stop the radical agenda of the left,” he said. “There will not be another chance to get this right. The nation is depending on you.”

“Why are these two seats so important?” said Graham. “The control of the U.S. Senate is at stake. The Senate is the last line of defense to block the radical, wicked agenda that is trying to take control of our nation.”

“These two seats will determine whether liberal socialist-leaning progressives OR conservative lawmakers have a majority,” added Graham. “The policies supported by those on the left promise to be openly hostile to those who hold Christian beliefs.”

“Liberal, so called progressives, immediately want to pass The Equality Act which is anything but equal,” said the reverend. “It is an attempt to rid our country of religious freedom protections. Progressives could pass this easily and quickly with control of the Senate.”

He continued, “Friends, this is dangerous. This would change our nation at its very foundation—and yes, it would also greatly change your everyday life. It will vastly alter the America that we leave for our children and grandchildren.”

“I encourage Christians across the country to pray for this election — and if you live in Georgia, vote before it’s too late,” said Graham.

As the legislation reads, the Equality Act “prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in a wide variety of areas including public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit, and the jury system. Specifically, the bill defines and includes sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity among the prohibited categories of discrimination or segregation.

Commenting on the bill, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said “it is an attack on parental rights, women’s sports, but to the millions of people of faith in this country, it is an egregious attack on the freedom to believe and live according to those beliefs.”

“It would position the government to lord over churches and other faith-based institutions, dictating potentially who they hire, how their facilities are used, and even punishing them for not falling in step with a view of human sexuality that directly contradicts orthodox biblical teaching,” said Perkins.

