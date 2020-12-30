https://www.oann.com/richard-baris-all-states-need-to-follow-floridas-lead/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=richard-baris-all-states-need-to-follow-floridas-lead

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

As reports of voter irregularities continue to surface across the U.S., many are pointing to Florida as an example of how to run an election.

One America’s Jack Posobiec caught up with the senior editor at The People’s Pundit, Richard Baris, and has more.





https://vjs.zencdn.net/ie8/1.1.2/videojs-ie8.min.js

https://vjs.zencdn.net/7.8.4/video.js

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

