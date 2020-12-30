https://saraacarter.com/sara-carter-msm-would-rather-withhold-info-because-of-their-anti-trump-bias-than-do-their-job/

Sara Carter joined Fox News’ Lou Dobbs Tuesday to discuss the lack of media coverage of the Hunter Biden scandal by the left and how this censorship has affected the American people, including John Paul Mac Issac.

Mac Issac was hired to repair Hunter Biden’s laptop in April 2019. He is now suing Twitter for $500 million, claiming the platform defamed him when they censored the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden.

“Thank God someone finally sued Twitter,” guest host Gregg Jarrett began, noting how strong Mac Isaac’s case is. “I hope Isaacs wins because they ruined his business by falsely accusing him of being a hacker.”

Carter agreed, explaining that once Mac Isaac turned over the information in the laptop to the FBI, he also informed Rudy Giuliani of the information because he was afraid nothing was being done.

“The FBI sat on this information for quite some time, nobody let the cat out of the bag, so to speak, about what was going on with Hunter Biden. And now we know there’s an ongoing FBI investigation into the son of the President-elect Joe Biden,” Carter said.

She continued, “This is a very serious concern because it’s not just about money laundering, but it’s connections with foreign nations and foreign companies that are connected to the Chinese Communist party allegedly, as well as Ukraine. These are very serious allegations and they implicate a national security status for the United States.”

Shortly after the Post published its story on Hunter Biden, Twitter suspended the newspaper’s Twitter account and prevented users from sharing links to the story, citing a policy against “distribution of hacked material.”

Media outlets across the country imitated Twitter’s actions by choosing to suppress the Hunter Biden story and not report on it.

“What a disservice to the American people. What a failure on the part of the media that is supposed to be open, that is supposed to present the facts so the American people can make the best judgment possible before an election,” Carter said.

“When you think about what happened with Hunter Biden here, and the information that’s presented, it’s really distressing to understand the media would rather withhold that information from the public because of their own bias towards President Trump than actually do their job.”

