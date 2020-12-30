https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/30/self-righteous-much-jake-tapper-just-wants-to-go-to-mars-and-get-away-from-earth-and-its-people/

The 2020 election certainly has had an effect on CNN’s Jake Tapper. Like many, he’s done with President Trump (and his spawn) and ready to move on to the dynamo that is Joe Biden. He’s dismissed Kellyanne Conway with a “Bye, Felicia.” He’s banned White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany from his show. He’s dismayed that President Trump is taking time out from the coronavirus pandemic to retweet mean tweets about him. He’s had it.

And so his current mood is … well, let’s explain for anyone not familiar with the “Watchmen” comic. At the end, the all-powerful Dr. Manhattan teleports himself to Mars to be by himself. He’s above humanity and would prefer to create a new world than live on Earth. And he’s blue, literally.

“I am tired of Earth. These people. I am tired of being caught in the tangle of their lives.”

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...