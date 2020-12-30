https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/30/self-righteous-much-jake-tapper-just-wants-to-go-to-mars-and-get-away-from-earth-and-its-people/

The 2020 election certainly has had an effect on CNN’s Jake Tapper. Like many, he’s done with President Trump (and his spawn) and ready to move on to the dynamo that is Joe Biden. He’s dismissed Kellyanne Conway with a “Bye, Felicia.” He’s banned White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany from his show. He’s dismayed that President Trump is taking time out from the coronavirus pandemic to retweet mean tweets about him. He’s had it.

And so his current mood is … well, let’s explain for anyone not familiar with the “Watchmen” comic. At the end, the all-powerful Dr. Manhattan teleports himself to Mars to be by himself. He’s above humanity and would prefer to create a new world than live on Earth. And he’s blue, literally.

“I am tired of Earth. These people. I am tired of being caught in the tangle of their lives.”

Self-righteous much? The mask of objectivity is gone. The media is a collection of drama school rejects. https://t.co/bF96OVJ7hj — Doctor Goo Thaddeus Gwaba (@GooGwaba) December 30, 2020

Your *annual* contract with the ChiCom News Network is FOUR MILLION DOLLARS. I think you’ll live 🙄 https://t.co/xj0excupF4 — Fletch (@FletchMatlock) December 30, 2020

you may be a narcissist but you’re not quite at *compare yourself to a fictional man turned god* level. https://t.co/UDDEwV2g7C — Dee (@TheOGSweetDee) December 30, 2020

Your spank bank is just pictures of yourself, isn’t it? https://t.co/558Fvqu72y — ☘Annie Lang Syne☘ (@AptlyAnnie) December 30, 2020

You poor thing. If I made $4M a year for being on TV and only doing softball interviews, I would hope that I wouldn’t be as pathetic as you have become. #hack https://t.co/J5ZkEDTS2f — 🐧K Penguin Knees 🐧 (@KneesPenguin) December 30, 2020

Cute video. Any comment on @ReverendWarnock‘s recent revelations or would that be too much journalism for you? #DemocracyDiesInDarkness https://t.co/AQVgDUkjo6 pic.twitter.com/m18AbnCxAY — Pat McMurphy Memes (@mcmurphy_pat) December 30, 2020

Oh, for fucks sake. https://t.co/aRsGGWXT5J — That Goddamned Finkelstein Shit Kid (@Supreme____Beef) December 30, 2020

Maybe another hard hitting piece on Trump allegedly being mad at Melania will make you feel better. https://t.co/1wNmTBBGsw — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) December 30, 2020

Journos: We don’t understand why a great swath of people loathe us. Also journos: https://t.co/HamV9c2UI9 — Def Sus (@TheRealPMC) December 30, 2020

