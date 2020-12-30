https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/hawley-electoral-college-certification/

Senator Josh Hawley revealed he will object to the certification of electoral college results on January 6th.

Hawley notes his decision is a response to the “unprecedented effort of mega-corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election in support of Joe Biden” along with “allegations of voter fraud.”

He emphasizes that “following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes.”

“For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues,” his statement concludes.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

