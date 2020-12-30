https://www.oann.com/sen-josh-hawley-announces-he-will-object-during-electoral-college-certification-process/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-josh-hawley-announces-he-will-object-during-electoral-college-certification-process

UPDATED 10:18 AM PT – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced he will object during the Electoral College certification process next week. The Missouri Republican announced the move Wednesday, while explaining how some states failed to follow their own election laws.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Hawley added, he will call on Congress to launch an investigation into potential fraud and election irregularities as well as enact election integrity measures. He also explained how tech giants, such as Facebook and Twitter, interfered in the election in support of Joe Biden.

#BREAKING Senator Josh Hawley announces he will object the Electoral College certification process on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/UmwupzGtGh — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) December 30, 2020

Hawley concluded by stating he will follow the same practice congressional Democrats exercised for years and object during the certification process on January 6. He’s the first senator to commit to objecting the certification.

