FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:18 AM PT – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced he will object during the Electoral College certification process next week. The Missouri Republican announced the move Wednesday, while explaining how some states failed to follow their own election laws.

Hawley added, he will call on Congress to launch an investigation into potential fraud and election irregularities as well as enact election integrity measures. He also explained how tech giants, such as Facebook and Twitter, interfered in the election in support of Joe Biden.

Hawley concluded by stating he will follow the same practice congressional Democrats exercised for years and object during the certification process on January 6. He’s the first senator to commit to objecting the certification.

