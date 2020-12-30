https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/12/30/sen-josh-hawley-will-object-to-the-electoral-college-certification-n1292990

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced that he will object to the Electoral College certification on January 6, 2021.

NEW — Senator Josh Hawley announced he will object during the Electoral College certification process on Jan 6. He will call for Congress to launch a full investigation of potential fraud and election irregularities and enact election integrity measures. https://t.co/zy1GIlxbnJ pic.twitter.com/V3R5GUJlUZ — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) December 30, 2020

“Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did. And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same,” Hawley said in a statement released on Twitter.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Hawley’s statement continued. “And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections.”

In his statement, Sen. Hawley noted that media praised Democrats for objecting to those earlier election certifications. He can expect no such praise from media this time around.

Facebook and Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden stories, which connect him and Joe Biden financially to corporations with deep ties to China’s totalitarian communist government, certainly impacted the election negatively for Trump. A majority of Americans believe the tech giants and mainstream media buried those stories to help Biden according to one poll. Many early voters evidently wanted to change their Biden votes once those stories and Biden’s sex scandal broke, but were unable to. Another study, by the Media Research Center, found that about 17% of Biden voters would have changed their vote had they heard about the Hunter Biden connections to China and Ukraine.

Hawley’s objection is unlikely to change the outcome in the Electoral College.

