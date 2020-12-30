https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/senate-investigation-finds-obama-admin-knowingly-funding-al-qaeda-affiliate/

Your tax dollars at work–

A new Senate report found the Obama administration was funding an al-Qaeda affiliate in 2014 knowing its connections to terrorism.

The report found Obama was funding the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) despite it being sanctioned by the US since 2004.

The National Review reported:

Non-profit humanitarian agency World Vision United States improperly transacted with the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) in 2014 with approval from the Obama administration, sending government funds to an organization that had been sanctioned over its ties to terrorism, according to a new report.

TRENDING: “For Five States to Stop Counting on Election Night Is Absolutely Unprecedented” – Sidney Powell Lays Out Evidence of Rampant Election Fraud in Latest Interview (Audio)

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) recently released a report detailing the findings of an investigation his staff began in February 2019 into the relationship between World Vision and ISRA.

The probe found that World Vision was not aware that ISRA had been sanctioned by the U.S. since 2004 after funneling roughly $5 million to Maktab al-Khidamat, the predecessor to Al-Qaeda controlled by Osama Bid Laden.

However, that ignorance was born from insufficient vetting practices, the report said.

“World Vision works to help people in need across the world, and that work is admirable,” Grassley said in a statement. “Though it may not have known that ISRA was on the sanctions list or that it was listed because of its affiliation with terrorism, it should have. Ignorance can’t suffice as an excuse. World Vision’s changes in vetting practices are a good first step, and I look forward to its continued progress.”