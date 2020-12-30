https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/senate-is-not-going-to-be-bullied-after-sending-billions-to-foreign-countries-mcconnell-digs-in-against-giving-americans-2000-video/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) on Tuesday blocked Schumer’s attempt to hold a stand-alone vote on $2,000 stimulus checks.

Later Tuesday evening, McConnell introduced a plan to provide $2,000 stimulus checks, repeal Section 230 and have a committee study election integrity.

It needs 60 votes to clear filibuster.

The Senate Democrats will not vote to repeal Section 230 and they certainly don’t support election integrity so McConnell’s bill is pretty much DOA.

Bernie Sanders called McConnell’s new measure a “poison pill.”

McConnell dug in his heels again on Wednesday and said the Senate is not going to be bullied.

“The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

“It’s hardly clear that the federal government’s top priority should be sending thousands of dollars to people with no loss of income,” he said.

McConnell on blocking $2,000 direct payments: “It’s hardly clear that the federal government’s top priority should be sending thousands of dollars” to people with no loss of income. pic.twitter.com/gIS2JoUAz2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 30, 2020

