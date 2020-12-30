https://www.dailywire.com/news/americans-begin-receiving-600-covid-19-stimulus-checks

Some Americans have begun receiving $600 direct deposits into their bank accounts as part of a COVID-19 stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on Sunday.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Tuesday night wrote on Twitter that the federal government was in the process of delivering the relief cash to Americans. “@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments,” Mnuchin tweeted. “These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week.”

“Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at http://IRS.gov/GetMyPayment,” Mnuchin added.

.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

In a bipartisan vote on Monday, the Democrat-controlled House passed a bill to increase the amount of direct payments to Americans struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic from $600 to $2,000. The bill passed in a 275-134 vote, with 44 Republicans voting in favor.

Under the legislation, eligible adults and children would receive $2,000, with individuals who make up to $75,000 and married couples with incomes twice that getting the full amount. The relief checks would decrease above those thresholds.

Adult dependents, such as college students, disabled adults and elderly relatives, would also be eligible for the $2,000 payments. The Joint Committee on Taxation estimated that the new bill would cost about $464 billion.

President Trump has repeatedly called for stimulus checks to be boosted to $2,000 instead of the $600 granted in the relief bill that recently passed both chambers of Congress by overwhelming majorities.

“Increase payments to the people, get rid of the ‘pork’,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday, a day after he initially refused to sign a $1.4 trillion government and a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. On Saturday evening, Trump wrote: “$2000 + $2000 plus other family members. Not $600. Remember, it was China’s fault!”

Increase payments to the people, get rid of the “pork”. https://t.co/jq82qFIyUs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

$2000 + $2000 plus other family members. Not $600. Remember, it was China’s fault! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

Democrats in the House applauded Trump’s support for $2,000 direct payments. “The president of the United States has put this forth as something that he wants to see, in part of his signing the legislation yesterday,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “I hope that that view will be shared by the Republicans in the Senate.”

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked the bill on Tuesday without explanation. But earlier in the day, the Senate leader signaled separately he might package the $2,000 checks with a repeal of a tech liability shield and an election-related investigation. Trump said over the weekend that the Senate would “start the process for a vote” that tackles the three issues.

“The president highlighted three additional issues of national significance he would like to see Congress tackle together,” McConnell said. “Those are the three important subjects the president has linked together. This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus,” he added.

Trump on Tuesday ripped McConnell for blocking the push for $2,000 payments. “Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH!” the president warned on Twitter.

Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough! https://t.co/GMotstu7OI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

