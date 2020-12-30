https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/majority-voters-believe-americans-should-have-show-voter-id-when-submitting

A strong, 62% majority of registered voters believe that Americans should have to provide photo identification when submitting a mail-in ballot, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Just 23% of respondents said voters should not be required to include their photo ID with mail-in ballots.

Responses in favor of a photo ID requirement include 78% of Republicans, 50% of Democrats, and 60% of independents. An equal number of white and Hispanic respondents favored the rule, as did 51% of black voters.

The strong majority follows a Just the News Daily Poll showing an even larger majority of voters — 77% — who favor photo ID requirements for in-person voting.

A record number of American voters cast their ballots by mail this year, due in large part to fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.

