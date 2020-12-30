https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/students-demand-conservative-professors-emeritus-status-revoked/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Eight student-run organizations at Montreal’s McGill University have demanded that the emeritus status of Professor Philip Carl Salzman be revoked as one part of an effort to overhaul McGill’s policies on academic freedom, which these students say they believe “protect and legitimize racist and Islamophobic dialogues.”

Professor Salzman is a respected member of the anthropology community and holder of a number of positions in the field of Middle Eastern relations, among other distinctions.

But in an open letter, the student groups denounce Salzman’s written criticisms of “multiculturalism, immigration, gender parity, cultural equality, social justice, and the Black Lives Matter movement, along with dismissing the existence of rape culture and systemic racism.”

