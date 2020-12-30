https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/30/teacher-of-the-year-says-the-conservative-bots-are-angry-he-made-a-joke-about-assaulting-mitch-mcconnell/

Rodney Robinson notes in his Twitter bio that he’s 2019’s National Teacher of the Year. He’s also alerting us that the conservative bots are angry because he made a joke about Mitch McConnell’s neighbor doing to him what Rand Paul’s neighbor did to him: tackle him and break six of his ribs. Robinson seems to have gotten the message that his “joke” didn’t go over very well because he’s since deleted the tweet.

2019 National Teacher of the Year pic.twitter.com/0PQTDxos3v — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) December 31, 2020

“Unity.”

He’s now deleted the tweet. pic.twitter.com/kDg2JNUZMR — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) December 31, 2020

Paul’s wife was not amused.

I am so disgusted by this I have no words. The 2019 “National Teacher Of The Year” is celebrating the violent assault on my husband that resulted in 6 broken ribs and part of his lung being removed. This hateful thug is calling for more violence on Sen McConnell. @jack https://t.co/JLraxwLaZD — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) December 31, 2020

@jack isn’t going to do jack. — 🏁Christmas Elf Metal Kitty Power 🇺🇸 (@MetalKittyPower) December 31, 2020

Yeah, but he already made the list — Mad as Ell (@mad_as_ell) December 31, 2020

He should have his account suspended for encouraging violence. Others have. — Axe man (@Howellis) December 31, 2020

Sounds like inciting to cause harm to another…and Twitter allowed it, and did not suspend his account? — The Florida Conservative (@mitul_16) December 31, 2020

I wish I was this asshole’s neighbor. He would have an interesting social experience — Alex Mentes (@AlexMentes) December 31, 2020

Typical. They are so angry and ugly inside. — Christy Lynn (@Christy93687305) December 31, 2020

Gotta wonder what parents in the Richmond VA school district think of a teacher wishing physical harm on an elected official. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 30, 2020

Definitely their turn to step up. — ⛄🎄 RT (@thereald0tt) December 30, 2020

Teacher of the Year. Why our country is dying in darkness, to coin a phrase. — Sceptical OliveOyl *Don’tForgetWeAreAllPrimates* (@JoStGiles) December 31, 2020

He thinks correctly so it’ll be a “stern” talking to at the most. God forbid if he wore a MAGA hat outside of his teaching hours. Now that’s a fireable offense. — Ex Dr. BuzzFeed Reporter 🌹🌐 (@BuzzfeedEx) December 30, 2020

“2019 Teacher of the Year” The American education system has completely failed. — Dr. NonyaDB (@DbNonya) December 31, 2020

It’s a scary thought to think @RodRobinsonRVA is molding young minds. — LisaMarie🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@WorldsGonNuts) December 31, 2020

Twitter obviously hasn’t suspended his account, because he was able to tip us off to all those conservative bots.

I made a Mitch McConnell joke today and the conservative bots are real angry. It’s funny because the joke was made early today and no one said a thing until I promoted black medical awareness. — Rodney Robinson (@RodRobinsonRVA) December 31, 2020

We’re pretty sure people weren’t upset by the promotion of black medical awareness.

There is literally nothing in this tweet about “black medical awareness.” pic.twitter.com/dhW3Srnlvf — MearaJM (@MillennialOther) December 31, 2020

Maybe just apologize for being a dick. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) December 31, 2020

“I made a shitty tweet and now I’ll blame it on racism.” — Seth (@Sethoscope2_) December 31, 2020

Maybe we should get in touch with your neighbors… — Coolidge/Dawes (@PHILLYSPORTS42) December 31, 2020

Here for the ratio. Real humans were pissed off that you openly advocated for political violence. I’d hate for you to be teaching my children. — Kevin Parker (@KParkour) December 31, 2020

Take the L, big guy. You definitely earned it. — Ed Holmstrom (@ed_holmstrom) December 31, 2020

“Joke” means “my impotent rage could not be contained and I was called out for it” but I’m sure this is NEA and @RepSpanberger approved so proceed. — Kyle (@703Kyle) December 31, 2020

Calls for violence aren’t funny. pic.twitter.com/c9d9fq3CZ2 — You Can Call Me Bob (@PoorSadBastard) December 31, 2020

2019 National Teacher of the Year advocates violence against public officials, then incites racial unrest by falsely blaming his own bigotry on racism. — Jay Yaney (@jayyaney) December 31, 2020

You are a great teacher. You just taught me what not to tweet about a mid-70s polio survivor. Good job Rod. — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) December 31, 2020

Not sure what is worse – your original tweet or the fact that you are now claiming “victim status” because folks lit you up for being a moron. — Rick Sweet (@Rick_Sweet95) December 31, 2020

I see you deleted it like the lib coward you are. — #VetoTheStimulus, MD PhD (@B737CA) December 31, 2020

It wasn’t a joke, chump. Own it like a man. Can you? Putz. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) December 31, 2020

I am not a BOT. That was a call for violence and you know it. Be a man and own up to what you said. — Deborah Patterson (@toyotagirl67) December 31, 2020

LOL, step on those rakes man — Ori (@MrXphilly) December 31, 2020

You made a joke about threatening violence and somehow you’re the victim? Quite the spin zone. #victimhood — Brian Cronin (@jbriancronin) December 31, 2020

Yes yes wishing violence on political leaders is super funny and the only reason I deleted it is the racists got mad — MZWH (this tweet is disputed) ♼ (@MWZH1) December 31, 2020

Reverts back to ‘bot’ clickbait and race-baiting. Rod is what’s wrong with our country. What’s funny is medical awareness is his cover for discussing the McConnell joke with his pals on FB who thought it was OK. Enjoy the next few days 😉 — LoG (@iamjudge007) December 31, 2020

I’ve looked at your timeline and can’t find a joke anywhere. Ever stop to think you may not be funny? — Roast Beast Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) December 31, 2020

My disgust has nothing to do with black medical awareness and everything to do with the fact that you actively influence children. Your “joke” would have been equally as disgusting if you had used a liberal politician. — Are we there yet? (@GladIminTX) December 31, 2020

I don’t necessarily like him but you’re a hypocritical prick. You shouldn’t be allowed to teach children if you can’t even take responsibility for your actions. It’s not “racism” it’s called repercussions. — Austin (@Thriftshopper23) December 31, 2020

Question, no disrespect intended, why should conservative parents trust you with their child’s education? — fergus (@fergus83212908) December 31, 2020

“I encouraged violence against someone because I don’t like their politics and got dragged for it” Fixed it for ya champ. — Jonathan McNeil (@_JonathanMcNeil) December 31, 2020

We didn’t bother checking his timeline for the tweet about “black medical awareness” that has everyone so upset.

Related:

‘Unacceptable and un-American’: Michigan Dem Rep removed from committee assignments after video threat for ‘Trumpers’ https://t.co/1Jq76TsLTK — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 9, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

