Rodney Robinson notes in his Twitter bio that he’s 2019’s National Teacher of the Year. He’s also alerting us that the conservative bots are angry because he made a joke about Mitch McConnell’s neighbor doing to him what Rand Paul’s neighbor did to him: tackle him and break six of his ribs. Robinson seems to have gotten the message that his “joke” didn’t go over very well because he’s since deleted the tweet.

“Unity.”

Paul’s wife was not amused.

Twitter obviously hasn’t suspended his account, because he was able to tip us off to all those conservative bots.

We’re pretty sure people weren’t upset by the promotion of black medical awareness.

We didn’t bother checking his timeline for the tweet about “black medical awareness” that has everyone so upset.

