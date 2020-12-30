https://www.oann.com/tech-expert-confirms-voting-machines-connected-to-internet-during-ga-senate-subcommittee-on-elections/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tech-expert-confirms-voting-machines-connected-to-internet-during-ga-senate-subcommittee-on-elections

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:58 PM PT – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Witnesses outlined extensive evidence of ballot fraud in Georgia while the state’s Senate Subcommittee on Elections held a hearing on voting machine irregularities.

During the hearing, a tech expert looking into connected devices in Fulton County, Jovan Pulitzer, made a major announcement about his team’s findings.

Pulitzer went on to say when the devices are connected to the internet, people can easily siphon and modify data, including votes in real time as it comes into the system.

This new information on compromised voting machines comes as President Trump continues to slam Georgia’s governor and secretary of state for not taking action against voter fraud.

.@BrianKempGA, his puppet Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA, and Secretary of State, are disasters for Georgia. Won’t let professionals get anywhere near Fulton County for signature verifications, or anything else. They are virtually controlled by @staceyabrams & the Democrats. Fools! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

