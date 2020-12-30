https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pandemic-christmas-shopping-spread/2020/12/30/id/1003699

Christmas — and the shopping that goes with it — has had a huge impact on rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and now medical experts warn retail outlets are considered to be among the riskiest places to visit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just updated its guidelines to include rules for safe shopping.

“Recent studies indicate that the virus can be spread by people who are not showing symptoms,” wrote the CDC. “It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possible their eyes.

“Protect yourself while shopping. Wear a mask in public setting and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when social distancing is difficult.”

The CDC also advised carrying hand sanitizer with you that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Medical experts caution malls and other retail locations have become hotbeds for COVID-19 transmission, according to The Ladders. An analysis of Los Angeles Country public health data found outbreaks among staff during holiday shopping in these outlets skyrocketed by more than 150% this past month.

“The vast majority of outbreaks reported in shopping malls were reported in the past four weeks,” reported the Los Angeles Times. Public health officials say, just because an establishment is open, that does not mean it is safe, according to Ladders.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Dr. Karen Ravin, chief of infectious Diseases at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware, said, in general, outdoor activities are safer than those indoors and shorter activities are safer than long ones. As the number of coronavirus cases rise across the nation, lowering your risk of contracting the illness is critical.

The Texas Medical Association, the largest state medical society in the U.S., has compiled a new chart called Know Your Risk This Holiday Season of the riskiest places to catch COVID-19 and surprisingly, some of their selections do involve outdoor activities. The higher the allotted number, the riskier the activity.

