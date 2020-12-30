http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/kYEUHaByS0I/the-news-hilaria-style.php

The ladies and gentlemen of Saturday Night Live gave us a preview of the hilarity of Hilaria Baldwin in a November 1990 sketch (video below, courtesy of reader David Lunde). In the sketch NBC News staff accent-uate the positive pronunciation of Spanish names and words while new economics correspondent Jimmy Smits struggles to bear with them.

Over in today’s New York Post Andrea Peyser traces the “outing” of Hilaria as just another Anglo American oppressor in “Oh, Alec Baldwin, you must know more than you’re letting on.” Surely there is a lesson or three here somewhere. Until we home in on it with certainty — preferably at some distance from Alec Baldwin — it would be a mistake to miss out on the opportunity to laugh at these people.

