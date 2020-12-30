https://thelibertyloft.com/the-true-cause-of-letlows-death-was-not-covid-19/

Reading Time: 2 minutes

New Orleans, LA – Mainstream media outlets reported on Tuesday that Congressman-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana died of COVID-19. The left used the opportunity to call for increasing lockdowns, with one Vox journalist saying the death was avoidable.

Aaron Rupar was heavily criticized across Twitter for his apparent double standard regarding COVID lockdowns and how he approached the death of Letlow. While the left reported this as a COVID related death, new reports are that this was not the case at all.

Letlow was in the hospital at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, Louisiana after being diagnosed as having COVID-19. He was admitted on December 19th to the hospital as his condition had worsened.

The NY Post reports that a local news outlet shared commentary from a physician at the hospital. That physician shared that Letlow had a procedure performed due to the COVID virus, but that he had a heart attack during the procedure. The heart attack was the cause of death.

The death of Letlow is a tragedy, as he was only 41 years old and left behind a wife and two young children. His death continues to highlight the discrepancies in deaths that are contributed to COVID-19.

Just a few days ago, we reported similar discrepancies in Minnesota. Many suspect this is the case all across the country as various datapoint continue to show that the virus has a low death rate.

In August, the WHO issued a report that suggested the infection fatality rate for COVID-19 was between 0.5% and 1%. Another study out of Indiana shows the death rate even smaller.

Stay tuned to The Liberty Loft, as we will continue to bring you the latest news. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

