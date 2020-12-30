https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/stops-right-now-rudy-giuliani-testifies-election-fraud-urges-georgia-lawmakers-take-action-stopthesteal-video/

Rudy Giuliani, America’s Mayor and an American hero.

Giuliani has been working around the clock for President Trump and the American people fighting to expose the massive Democrat voter fraud that took place in several key states in the 2020 election.

President Trump said this fight will be Rudy’s “crowning achievement” because he is “saving our country.”

Rudy testified before Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and urged the state lawmakers to take action.

President Trump was absolutely crushing Joe Biden in Georgia on election night when all of a sudden elections officials at the State Farm Arena stopped counting ballots.

The crooked Democrats in Georgia counted tens of thousands of ballots for Joe Biden while blocking GOP observers.

President Trump’s legal team has argued to state legislatures that they have plenary power under Article II Section 1 Clause 2 of the Constitution to hold a hearing and choose their own electors.

Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.

Rudy once again urged Georgia lawmakers to show they have courage and to hold a hearing to decertify the vote or be remembered as cowards who allowed false election results to be sent to Washington.

“This stops right now! No more of this stuff in America. This is the stuff they do in a third world country,” Rudy said.

WATCH:

