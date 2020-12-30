https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/30/those-rioters-are-lucky-sen-ted-cruz-levels-nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasios-priorities-with-a-single-sentence/

Video from New York City has been going around on social media showing goons on the street attacking an occupied vehicle, and they’re lucky somebody else wasn’t behind the wheel or they’d have gotten run over:

broad daylight on 5th ave / 21st St About 50 young boys on bikes blocked 5th ave traffic & trashed an SUV, riders inside, jumping on the windshield. Car had medical license plates & a man & older woman inside.#NYC#NewYorkCity #outofcontrol

pic.twitter.com/QyebksbsTK — NY Actions (@NY_ACTIONS) December 30, 2020

Where were the authorities? Sen. Ted Cruz knows how NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio would have quickly put a stop to it:

For a group this size outside in @BillDeBlasio‘s New York City, those rioters are lucky they weren’t Jews gathering to pray or mourn. https://t.co/wuwZrMqa2X — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 30, 2020

Bingo! And if somebody had told the De Blasio that gang was planning to open a restaurant against his orders, Comrade Mayor would have had them arrested before they could have taken off on their bikes.

Mic drop by @tedcruz . @BilldeBlasio is a disgrace and a threat to all. https://t.co/z7p5hDl9ow — Lisa Leela (@LuscoLisa) December 30, 2020

Only in New York are sub-human animals allowed to behave like this. I bet Bill is proud of them. — RN EFO CFO FOIV FIFireE FSFPE MBA MPA MAIOP Ph.D. (@soeecs) December 30, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

