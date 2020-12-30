https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/30/those-rioters-are-lucky-sen-ted-cruz-levels-nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasios-priorities-with-a-single-sentence/

Video from New York City has been going around on social media showing goons on the street attacking an occupied vehicle, and they’re lucky somebody else wasn’t behind the wheel or they’d have gotten run over:

Where were the authorities? Sen. Ted Cruz knows how NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio would have quickly put a stop to it:

Bingo! And if somebody had told the De Blasio that gang was planning to open a restaurant against his orders, Comrade Mayor would have had them arrested before they could have taken off on their bikes.

