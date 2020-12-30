https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/trump-admin-declassifies-intelligence-indicates-china-offered-pay-non-state-actors-afghanistan-attack-us-soldiers/

President Trump is set to declassify intelligence that indicates China offered to pay non-state actors to attack US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Of course, the mainstream Pravda media says these reports are “unconfirmed.”

When was the last time the mainstream media reported all of their Trump hit pieces were “unconfirmed.”

Axios reported:

The Trump administration is declassifying as-yet uncorroborated intelligence, recently briefed to President Trump, that indicates China offered to pay non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack American soldiers, two senior administration officials tell Axios. The big picture: The disclosure of this unconfirmed intelligence comes 21 days before the end of Trump’s presidency, after he has vowed to ratchet up pressure on China, and months after news reports indicated that the Russians had secretly offered bounties for Taliban militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. ** The Chinese embassy in D.C. did not respond to a request for comment. Trump is not believed to have discussed the matter with President Xi Jinping.

** It was not immediately clear whether any members of Congress or President-elect Joe Biden have been briefed, though Biden now has access to the President’s Daily Brief (PDB). Behind the scenes: The intelligence was included in the president’s briefing on Dec. 17, and Trump was verbally briefed on the matter by National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien

