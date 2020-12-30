https://noqreport.com/2020/12/30/trump-legal-team-is-taking-the-wisconsin-case-to-the-supreme-court/

Following a 4-3 loss in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the Trump campaign has filed a Writ of Certiorari with the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling. The case stems from accusations of 50,000 illegal absentee ballots cast, enough to sway the election. Joe Biden reportedly won Wisconsin by around 21,000 votes.

According to a press release from the campaign:

Mayor Rudolph J. Giuliani, the Trump campaign’s lead attorney, today announced that the campaign filed a petition for a Writ of Certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision that allowed over 50,000 illegal absentee ballots in violation of Article II of the U.S. Constitution and Wisconsin law. The filing seeks expedited consideration before the January 6 Congressional review of the Electoral College votes. This marks the second Constitutional challenge to illegal mail voting filed by the Campaign, following a petition from Pennsylvania filed on December 20.

According to President Trump’s lead Wisconsin attorney, Jim Troupis: “Regrettably, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in their 4-3 decision, refused to address the merits of our claim. This ‘Cert Petition’ asks them to address our claims, which, if allowed, would change the outcome of the election in Wisconsin.” Troupis noted, “Three members of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice, agreed with many of the President’s claims in written dissents from that court’s December 14 order.”

Professor John Eastman, a constitutional scholar at the Claremont Institute, also noted: “The petition challenging the decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court to allow partisan state and local election officials to ignore key anti-fraud provisions of Wisconsin law is extremely persuasive. The federal constitutional issues raised by the case cannot be more clear. Article II of the Constitution, as interpreted in Bush v. Gore, assigns to the ‘legislature’ the plenary power to determine the manner of choosing presidential electors, not executive officials, un-elected bureaucrats, or even the state’s judiciary. That authority was eviscerated in Wisconsin, resulting in more than 50,000 illegal ballots being cast and counted.”

The Trump Petition raises a number of issues, including:

– More than 28,000 votes were counted from people who failed to provide identification by abusing the state’s “indefinitely confined” status, including two Biden electors.

– Nearly 6,000 absentee ballots were counted that were contained in incomplete and altered ballot envelopes that the Wisconsin statutes expressly forbid.

– More than 17,000 ballots were collected by hand, in direct contravention of the statutes, in Democrat-sponsored events in Madison in September and October.​​

Click here to read the Petition.

Click here to read the Motion for Expedited Consideration.

If successful, this will be one of three or more states the campaign needs to correct before Congress meets for a joint session on January 6th. They previously filed a Writ of Cert with the Supreme Court over Pennsylvania’s fraudulent election.

