https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/trump-officials-biden-changed-border-plans-warned-crisis/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Department of Homeland Security officials were stunned at President-elect Joe Biden’s decision not to rescind President Trump’s border policies on his first day in office.

“My first response was this was, you know, a broken promise to the American people that I’m actually glad is happening,” acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told the Washington Examiner in a phone call Tuesday.

“If you walk back a network of policies and initiatives that have been implemented under the Trump administration, you will create a new crisis, you will create new pull factors, you will reincentivize individuals to come here illegally,” he said.

Read the full story ›

The post Trump officials: Biden changed border plans after they warned of 'crisis' appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

