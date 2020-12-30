https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532184-trump-to-cut-florida-trip-short-return-to-washington-on-thursday

President TrumpDonald TrumpGeorgia signature audit finds no fraud in presidential election Pompeo calls for release of Chinese journalist jailed over coronavirus coverage Pence refused to sign on to plan to overturn election, lawyers say MORE will return to Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon, cutting short his trip to Florida for the holidays.

According to the president’s daily schedule sent late Wednesday for the following day, Trump and the first lady “will be leaving Florida for the White House” at 11 a.m.

The shift in plans means Trump will not be in attendance at the annual New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, which guests have already secured tickets for. Trump has attended the annual gathering each of the past three years, typically making brief remarks to guests.

Trump’s return to Washington comes days ahead of Georgia’s runoff elections and as he and his allies have continued to sow doubt about the outcome of the presidential election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorgia signature audit finds no fraud in presidential election Pence refused to sign on to plan to overturn election, lawyers say New Lincoln Project ad shows Trump border wall built from tombstones of COVID-19 victims MORE.

The president’s trip to Florida has been filled with controversy, and Trump has at times appeared irritated by members of his own party.

While the president has golfed almost every day he has been in Florida since arriving a week ago, he has tweeted daily allegations that the election was rigged against him by making the same claims that have been debunked or dismissed in court.

His Twitter feed in recent days has included angry missives directed at Georgia officials who have upheld Biden’s win in the state after multiple recounts, as well as Republican leaders who have refused to echo the president’s allegations of voter fraud.

His return to Washington comes just shy of one week ahead of Congress formally counting Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

Trump has also lashed out at GOP leaders who have yet to back his push for $2,000 stimulus payments to Americans. The disagreement led Trump to wait to sign off on relief and government funding legislation until several days after it had passed.

“Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “$600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!”

