Watching Tucker Carlson’s December 19 speech to the assembled multitude at the Turning Point USA 2020 Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach Convention Center (video below), I thought of Michael Anton’s Claremont Review of Books review/essay “Tucker’s right.” Anton describes Carlson as “the de facto leader of the conservative movement—assuming any such thing can still be said to exist. He didn’t seek the position. I doubt he wants it. He’d probably disclaim it, in fact. But the mantle settled on him nonetheless, partly by default, though it’s more than that.” I recommend Anton’s essay in conjunction with Tucker’s life lessons for young fans.
Via Ian Schwartz/RCP.