Two illegal aliens were arrested for allegedly trafficking and selling cocaine this month after being released into the interior of the United States by federal immigration judges a few years ago.

Baljinder Singh, a 37-year-old illegal alien, and Gurwinder Singh, a 32-year-old illegal alien, were arrested by Indiana State Police this month for allegedly trafficking about 120 pounds of cocaine.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reported:

An Indiana State police trooper said he was called out to the eastbound I-94 truck scales in Porter County at about 1:30 p.m. Monday for an unknown substance in a duffel bag and suitcase found by an inspector in the rear of a semi containing a partial load of garlic. [Emphasis added] The bags contained 47 white-colored and three brown-colored bricks that tested positive as cocaine, police said. The stash was weighed at 54,500 grams, or just more than 120 pounds. [Emphasis added] The pair reportedly told police they dropped off part of their load near Chicago, during which time they never left their vehicle. They then slept in the truck Sunday night and were heading Monday to a warehouse outside of Detroit where they expected to have their truck unloaded on Tuesday morning, police said. [Emphasis added]

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News that Singh and Singh are illegal aliens who arrived at the United States-Mexico border.

Baljinder Singh, ICE confirmed, was put into deportation proceedings after being apprehended by Border Patrol near Calexico, California, in September 2017. Then, in November 2017, a federal immigration judge allowed Singh to be released on bail, and he was freed the next month.

Likewise, Gurwinder Singh first arrived in April 2018 and was apprehended by Border Patrol near Calexico. Singh was placed into deportation proceedings, but in June 2018, he was allowed to post bail by a federal immigration judge. Singh was freed that month from ICE custody.

Singh and Singh are now being held at the Porter Country Jail, and ICE agents have placed a detainer on both of them so that if they are released, they will be turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

