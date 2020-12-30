https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hawley-twitter-walmart-2020/2020/12/30/id/1003678

Walmart on Wednesday apologized to GOP Sen. Josh Hawley for a tweet criticizing the lawmaker for his plan to object to the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6.

The now-deleted tweet, which reads: “Go ahead. Get your 2-hour debate. #soreloser.” Kyle Plotkin, Hawley’s chief of staff, tweeted at Walmart asking if the company can “explain this one?”, after it was “mistakenly” posted by a member of Walmart’s social media team.

Casey Staheli, Walmart’s senior manager, told the Washington Examiner the employee meant to publish the comment on their personal account.

“We have removed the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position,” he said.

Hawley retorted: “Thanks @Walmart for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?

“Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business,” he added.

Hawley on Monday became the first senator to commit to challenging the results of the election in six states when Congress meets to certify the Electoral College results on Jan. 6. Several House Republicans are also on board.

Once an objection is filed each chamber would have to debate for two hours and then vote on whether to disqualify a state’s votes. Both chambers would then have to agree to disqualify the state’s votes, an outcome that is nearly impossible.

