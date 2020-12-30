https://noqreport.com/2020/12/30/walmart-posts-soreloser-response-to-josh-hawleys-tweet-about-objecting-to-contested-electors/

Walmart’s Twitter account replied to a post by Senator Josh Hawley who announced he will object to contested electors during a joint session of Congress on January 6th. The Tweet called the Senator a “#soreloser” and ridiculed his intentions.

Thanks ⁦@Walmart⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor? pic.twitter.com/oYJP4Cv2qE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

The company deleted the Tweet, claimed it was a mistake by an employee, and apologized. Nevertheless, the damage was done as tens of thousands of users liked, Retweeted, and commented on the Senator’s reply.

Their Tweet read, “The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position.”

The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 30, 2020

It is nearly certain their story is correct. This wouldn’t be the first time a social media employee forgot to switch accounts on their device before Tweeting something personal. A contractor for Chrysler Tweeted in 2011 through the company’s account, “I find it ironic that Detroit is known as the #motorcity and yet no one here knows how to (expletive) drive.”

Walmart’s biggest mistake here is not coming out in support of the constitutional process. They do not have to agree with Hawley’s politics to take the opportunity to highlight their commitment to the rule of law. What Hawley and others on Capitol Hill intend to do on January 6th is legal and acts as an example of how a representative, constitutional republic is supposed to operate. By ignoring this and trying to simply back out of the conversation, Walmart is making a mistake.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Hawley and others contend that certain swing states are offering illegitimate electors who were selected through fraud-ridden elections. Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and others had their presidential elections apparently stolen by Joe Biden’s campaign or groups working on their behalf.

One member of the House of Representatives and one member of the Senate are required to object to a state’s electors in order to bring it up for debate. At that point, the joint session splits into their respective chambers and debates the issue for two hours. If a majority can be met in both chambers to refuse the electors, they are thrown out. It is unclear whether alternate electors, which will be present for the contested states, could then be selected instead.

It just goes to show that the left, which makes up not only nearly all Big Tech leadership but also those who choose to work in the industry, truly hate the republic. They despise the truth. And they feel empowered to express their contempt.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

