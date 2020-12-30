https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/walmart-twitter-account-calls-josh-hawley-sore-loser/

Posted by Kane on December 30, 2020 8:14 pm

Walmart apologized to Senator Josh Hawley for calling him a sore loser — “The tweet was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team who intended to publish this comment to their personal account. We have removed the post and have no intention of commenting further on the subject of certifying the electoral college.”

Boycott WalMart is trending.

