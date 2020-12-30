https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/walmart-twitter-account-calls-josh-hawley-sore-loser/
Walmart just outright attacked a US Senator standing up for the American people
80% of Walmart’s suppliers are in the People’s Republic of China pic.twitter.com/ZklOh9scxm
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 30, 2020
Walmart apologized to Senator Josh Hawley for calling him a sore loser — “The tweet was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team who intended to publish this comment to their personal account. We have removed the post and have no intention of commenting further on the subject of certifying the electoral college.”
Boycott WalMart is trending.
Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020
Full screen capture …for a few moments I was like woke @Walmart ? pic.twitter.com/9cdwDYdJmB
— File411 (@File411) December 30, 2020