Lauren Southern came out with a new documentary the other day, and since I didn’t have much else to do today, I watched it on her website. Though she’s a race mixer and ultimately a fence-sitting civnat, I do give her credit for her Farmlands and Borderless documentaries — despite their flaws — as well as bringing awareness of the Great Replacement to the mainstream attention. She’s not all bad, is what I am saying. However, her new documentary “Crossfire”, which is about American police and their relationship with BLM and Antifa, is garbage. The thing is about two hours long, and although Lauren had said it was an examination of “all sides”, it explicitly ignores the white nationalist side of the conversation; that is to say — the relationship between the police and ordinary white people. Instead, the documentary just focuses on how tough the police’s job is and although she touches on some race realism with the genetic traits of crime like low-impulse control and high-testosterone in males, she does not talk about cross-race adoption studies; numerous of which have been conducted over decades in both Europe and North America. These studies have repeatedly found that it makes virtually no difference whether the BAME in question is raised by white people or their own race — they end up performing the same as their peers raised by their black parents. Further, the Africans who performed best, were ones with partial European ancestry. This is an important point, but it is entirely ignored in the documentary and instead it is suggested that mere absence of fathers in black men’s lives and the apologetic mothers are to blame. Not to say that such isn’t …

