https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-girl-kicked-out-of-utenn-for-saying-n-word-4-years-ago/
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump impromptu presser…
December 7, 2020
Raise your hand if you saw this coming…
November 5, 2020
UPDATE — USPS Inspector General has contacted Project Veritas…
November 6, 2020
Anna Paulina Luna defeated by Charlie Crist…
November 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy