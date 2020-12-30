https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/insane-video-blm-bike-gang-attacks-innocent-bmw-driver-in-manhattan/

Posted by Kane on December 30, 2020 6:35 pm

New York City’s Finest On Display

Each of the four videos below shows a different angle on the attack.



