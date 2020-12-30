https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/insane-video-blm-bike-gang-attacks-innocent-bmw-driver-in-manhattan/
New York City’s Finest On Display
Each of the four videos below shows a different angle on the attack.
broad daylight on 5th ave / 21st St About 50 young boys on bikes blocked 5th ave traffic & trashed an SUV, riders inside, jumping on the windshield. Car had medical license plates & a man & older woman inside.#NYC#NewYorkCity #outofcontrol
pic.twitter.com/QyebksbsTK
— NY Actions (@NY_ACTIONS) December 30, 2020
Alt angle. pic.twitter.com/h5OVs6EihG
— Dr. Daniel J. Winarick (@DrWinarick) December 30, 2020