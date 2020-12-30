https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/wow-georgia-official-gabe-sterling-accuses-election-fraud-accusers-supporting-tactical-actions-iran/

Some people are just awful individuals.

How did Gabe Sterling EVER get involved in the Georgia election process?

He was never elected!

On Wednesday members of Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing to study Georgia’s Election Laws and the numerous voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.

The hearing comes after a Senate subcommittee held a hearing last week at the capitol to discuss perceived voting irregularities in November’s presidential election.

During the hearing Georgia Patriot Sally Grubs shared about her experience with state officials who in her words, “Have done nothing but obstruct, belittle and bemoan,” against the hundreds of complaints of election fraud.

Sally Grubs read off a Facebook post by Gabriel Sterling where he accused the election fraud challengers of “supporting the tactical actions of Iran.”

What a jacka$$.

BREAKING: Georgia Election Fraud Hearing | American Patriot 🇺🇸 Sally Grubbs – “I will tell you that @GabrielSterling, Jordan Fuchs and the @GaSecofState office have done nothing but obstruct, belittle and bemoan.” Video credit: @RSBNetwork pic.twitter.com/CxcAD5ihzP — Story still developing… (@ppv_tahoe) December 30, 2020

