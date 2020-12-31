https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/western-media-chinese-communist-events/

The full list follows a National Pulse exposé on the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), founded by the Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which has been identified by the U.S.-China Security and Economic Review Commission as a key component of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Work Front.T he effort, according to the U.S. government report, aims to “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and “influence overseas Chinese communities, foreign governments, and other actors to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies.” Evidenced through the Department of Justice’s Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) filings, a relationship spanning over a decade between establishment media outlets and CUSEF can be discerned.

With the assistance of BLJ, CUSEF has sponsored trips to China for the following outlets with the explicit goal of “effectively disseminat[ing] positive messages to the media, key influencers, and opinion leaders, and the general public” according to FARA filings.

Dubbed “familiarization trips,” the criteria for participants included “effectiveness and opportunities for favorable coverage” in order to secure “favorable” coverage”

In order to develop favorable coverage in key national media, BLJ will continue to organize and staff “familiarization trips” to China. This includes recruiting top journalists to travel to China, selected for effectiveness and opportunities for favorable coverage.

Outlets:

Private Dinners.

In addition to CUSEF-sponsored travel, outlets also met with CUSEF officials and the BLJ CEO in various U.S. cities including New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Often times, the meetings were described as “private dinners” in FARA filings.

Outlets:

Washington Post

Associated Press

TIME Magazine

New York Times

CBS

Forbes

PBS

The Atlantic

The Economist

CNBC

Wall Street Journal

Financial Times

National Journal

NPR

Politico

Chicago Tribune

Bloomberg

BBC

Los Angeles Times

Quartz

Agence France Presse

McClatchy Newspapers

Congressional Quarterly

Businessweek

CNN

The Hill

Reuters

ABC

Nation

Yahoo!

Newsweek

The National Pulse will continue its fearless reporting into the compromised nature of Western media and the reach of the Chinese Communist Party into U.S. institutions. Please consider supporting this crucial work.

SUPPORT THE NATIONAL PULSE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

