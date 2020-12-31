https://www.oann.com/15-year-old-boy-arrested-in-connection-with-nyc-bicycle-attack/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=15-year-old-boy-arrested-in-connection-with-nyc-bicycle-attack

UPDATED 4:05 PM PT – Thursday, December 31, 2020

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in relation to a surprise attack on a driver in New York City.

Reports on Thursday revealed the arrest of the unnamed teen in relation to Tuesday’s incident. The attack, which was captured on camera, showed a group of cyclists surrounding an SUV in Manhattan before attacking the vehicle.

The driver had reportedly stopped at an intersection to allow the group to pass. The perpetrators were then seen punching the vehicle and hitting it with their bikes while smashing the windshield and damaging the hood.

“Once he smashed the glass, at that point my biggest fear was they’re going to get into the car, they’re going to pull me out and I could be killed,” the driver, Max Torgovnick, said. “And all I could hear was my mother crying and screaming. That’s what haunts me the most.”

The police said the boy in custody faces charges of riot and criminal mischief. The occupants weren’t injured in the attack and the incident remains under investigation.

Police also believe the group attacked a taxi cab earlier and injured the driver.

