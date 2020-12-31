https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republican-senate-majority-leader/2020/12/31/id/1003808

Republican state legislators in Pennsylvania are urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to contest the results of the state’s 20 electors.

The request was made in a letter signed by 27 GOP state lawmakers, urging McConnell to “dispute the certification until an investigation is completed” in election irregularities and violations of state election law, Newsweek reported.

“Without a thorough investigation into these allegations, the certification of the Pennsylvania election results is suspect at best,” the letter read, per the report.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and Democrat leaders violated state election law “by eliminating signature verification, postmarks, and due dates while allowing the proliferation of drop boxes with questionable security measures and the unauthorized curing of ballots, as well as the questionable treatment of poll watchers,” the letter claimed.

It added allegations of violating due process by the state courts and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, who declined to address election results that “were so fraught with inconsistencies, improprieties, and irregularities that the results for the office of President of the United States cannot be determined in our state.”

Biden’s margin of victory was 80,555 votes in Pennsylvania.

A joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 will receive, open, and count the Electoral College votes, officially certifying the election results for Democrat Joe Biden.

McConnell has urged Republicans to no challenge the election results, but a group of House Republicans and at least one senator, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has vowed to step forward to challenge the results. Both chambers of Congress will then break off separately for two hours of debate on the electors.

Still, Congress appears to have the votes to certify Biden as the presidential election victor.

“I do not think that he will prevail in his quest, and I question why he is doing it when the courts have unanimously thrown out the suits that the president’s team have filed for lack of credible evidence,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a frequent Trump skeptic within the GOP, said, per Newsweek. “And Sen. Hawley’s a smart attorney who clerked for the Supreme Court, so he clearly understands that. So I don’t understand.”

