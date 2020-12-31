https://thepostmillennial.com/blm-activist-proposes-blacklist-of-racists/

A British Black Lives Matter activist has proposed a blacklist of alleged racists which would be used prevent them from seeking employment or housing in certain communities.

Lists are for fascists. “BLM party proposes list of racists” (From the @TheTimes of London print edition, 30th December 2020) pic.twitter.com/btwoNmOH4F — Maajid ??? ????? (@MaajidNawaz) December 30, 2020

Sasha Johnson proposed the idea, saying that the blacklist would be comparable to the sex offender registry.

Johnson, a 26-year-old who has been dubbed the “Black Panther of Oxford,” is part of the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), a political party which supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

TTIP was formed during the summer to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK. It was part of a wave of activist activities which took place following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“If you were to be racially abusive to someone, [the register] would question whether someone is fit enough to hold a particular job where their bias could influence another person’s life,” Johnson explained.

She argued that employers should know if a person has ever held racist views.

“A lot of racism happens at work and places of education in a micro-aggressive way. If you exhibit an element of bias at work you should probably receive a warning first [before later being added to the register]…”

Johnson said that her support for the list is in part to prevent those named from finding housing in places where ethnic minorities live, suggesting that both people who are guilty and people who have only received accusations should be listed.

“If you live in a majority-colored neighborhood, you shouldn’t reside there because you’re a risk to those people, just like if a sex offender lived next to a school, he would be a risk to those children,” Johnson argued.

It is unclear how this would make someone less racist.

Johnson’s party also calls for reparations for black people, comparing the treatment of black people in Britain to the Holocaust.

“Reparations can take the form of tax-free periods, which would give time to build back up economic stability in black communities. We have to remember that the Jewish community received reparations for the Holocaust, and no one speaks about forgetting the Holocaust,” Johnson says.

Johnson is not the first left wing activist in recent months to propose blacklists as a method of dealing with political enemies.

Shortly after the November US election, left-wing activists including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed a plan to blacklist Trump supporters.