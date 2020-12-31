https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/31/absurd-wapo-gets-shredded-for-fact-check-of-gop-attacks-on-warnock-ossoff-and-guess-whats-not-mentioned/

Next Tuesday the Georgia Senate runoff election will take place (when the results will be known is anybody’s guess). The fact check team at the Washington Post has set their sights on Republican warnings about the two Democrat candidates, and found GOP claims to be false or at least exaggerated:

Analysis: Republicans and their affiliated groups are repeatedly using misleading, hyperbolic or false attacks against Warnock and Ossoff https://t.co/FfQUtatEQQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 30, 2020

The attack lines being used by Georgia Rs against their Democratic opponents in the Senate run-offs are straight out of Trump’s failed playbook against Biden: Simply invent positions for your opponent, no matter how far-fetched https://t.co/wkeY5Dpu2E — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 30, 2020

Basically the fact check takes claims — such as these Democrats support defunding the police and the Green New Deal — and debunks them. How? Forget what the candidates have done or said in the past, if they simply say “of course I don’t support defunding the police” at a convenient time, that’s enough for fact-checkers to consider a debunking of the GOP claim.

Pay no attention to what they have said or done. We’ll tell you what to think. — Paul (@pjb438) December 30, 2020

This is an absurd fact-check on Warnock and Ossoff’s radicalism. It amounts to “ignore what they’ve said and take our word for it.” The worst is the pass they give Warnock and Ossoff for flat-out refusing to take positions on court-packing, DC statehood, and the filibuster. https://t.co/vSXbDDTi2s pic.twitter.com/xcSNBg8MnY — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 30, 2020

It’s the kind of “journalism” we’ve come to expect this year.

Remember, Glenn’s job as ‘factchecker’ is to read democrat press releases and use those as his facts. https://t.co/lrKZ0QhA58 — Habib Jones (@habib2001) December 31, 2020

And guess what isn’t mentioned a single time in the “fact check”:

Any mention of the body cam footage of his Ex-wife saying he’s a monster behind closed doors, and that she was assaulted? Like ANY MENTION OF IT? JFC imagine if Perdue’s wife was on bodycam footage saying that. What an indictment of the msm. — JRP (@JRPSD) December 31, 2020

Have you covered the domestic abuse allegations Warnock’s wife made against him? — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 30, 2020

Gotta admit though that it’s impressive how the GOP figured out a way to create a fake video of Warnock’s wife talking to police after an incident they weren’t called out for. https://t.co/7Lv9J4HDhc — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) December 31, 2020

Hay, Glenn. Did Warnock’s wife tell police that he ran her over with his car? Yes or no? Did she tell police that he is an actor who is great at fooling the public? Yes or no? Was he arrested in 2002 for covering up abuse at the camp he ran? Yes or no? Simple questions. https://t.co/pkoWNhEpTg — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 31, 2020

That topic was skipped for some reason.

Warnock’s wife is on police bodycam footage. Now, in fairness, Glenn may not actually know about this because his newspaper hasn’t reported on it. https://t.co/ffffrfVRvk pic.twitter.com/dGK9emrBE6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 31, 2020

I love how Kessler’s fact check is almost entirely just printing what Ossoff and Warnock have said. — Zaggs (@Zaggs) December 31, 2020

We’re reminded of the scene in the comedy “Back to School” when the college dean asked Rodney Dangerfield’s character, Thornton Melon, if the work he turned in was his own when it wasn’t. Mellon answered, “I can’t lie to you — yes it is.”

The dean immediately replied, “I’m satisfied.”

A mainstream media fact-check of Democrats in a nutshell.

