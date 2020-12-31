https://www.dailywire.com/news/activist-calling-herself-black-panther-of-oxford-seeks-race-offender-registry-similar-to-sex-offender-registry

A U.K. activist who leads a Black Lives Matter-inspired political party has called for a “race offenders” registry – a national database of anyone “accused” or “charged” with racism. The registry would bar those on it from certain jobs and from living near people of color.

Sasha Johnson, the activist calling for the registry, calls herself the “Black Panther of Oxford” and was seen regularly at BLM protests in the United Kingdom earlier this year, the Daily mail reported. She spoke to crowds “wearing camouflage trousers, a black beret and a stab-proof-style vest,” the outlet added.

Johnson, 26, exclusively told the Mail that the race registry would be similar to the sex offender registry and include people accused of “microaggressions,” which are perceived discriminations against a marginalized group that may not even be intentional. In essence, it means that anyone who claims they’ve been offended by another person would be able to destroy someone’s life by adding them to the registry.

“It’s similar to the sex offenders register,” Johnson told the Mail. “If you were to be racially abusive to someone, [the register] would question whether someone is fit enough to hold a particular job where their bias could influence another person’s life.”

“A lot of racism happens at work and places of education in a micro-aggressive way. If you exhibit an element of bias at work, you should probably receive a warning first [before later being added to the register] so people know in future that you hold these views,” she added.

Johnson said the registry would ban people from living in ethnic-minority communities.

“If you live in a majority-coloured neighbourhood you shouldn’t reside there because you’re a risk to those people – just like if a sex offender lived next to a school he would be a risk to those children,’ she told the outlet.

She said the idea was suggested to the Black Lives Matter group. The Mail noted that TTIP hasn’t laid out the specific offenses that would warrant inclusion on the registry, but said people who had merely been “accused” would be included.

Johnson also said certain ethnic minority politicians in the U.K. are merely “tokenistic” for not adhering to her particular radical beliefs or having more power in parliament. Further, she has demanded reparations for black people from the British Government due to historical offenses.

Anyone who disagrees with Johnson has been subjected to her cruelty. Over the summer, videos were posted showing her repeatedly calling a black man a racial slur because he disagreed with her, suggesting she would end up on her own registry. She has also discussed enslaving white people on her Instagram account.

In addition to her work for TTIP, Johnson also works with a U.K. organization called the New Black Panthers Party “and has called for the establishment of a ‘black militia’ in the UK,” the Mail reported.

