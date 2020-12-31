https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/amazing-steve-bannons-fight-trump-video-will-give-chills/
Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon released a powerful video on Wednesday night – “Fight for Trump!”
The video includes footage from the D-Day invasion of Normandy mixed with Steve Bannon’s epic War Room speech on saving America from November 5th as Democrats were still in backrooms manufacturing votes for Joe Biden.
Advertisement – story continues below
Steve’s words ring true today. Our forefathers understood sacrifice. They understood righteousness, honesty and integrity.
America is at a crossroads — Will the people choose freedom and the right to free and fair elections?
Or will this be the end of the American dream for future generations?
TRENDING: BREAKING: “I Cannot Vote to Certify the Electoral College Results on January 6th” – MO Senator Josh Hawley Announces He Will Object to Electoral College Certification Process
We will know soon enough.
Advertisement – story continues below
Read more at www.TheDonald.win