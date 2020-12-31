http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-Jv5iy8zJoI/

Amazon announced this week that it has purchased the Wondery podcast network for $300 million. The network produces popular podcasts such as Dirty John, Dr. Death, and Business Wars. Amazon’s buyout of Wondery proves that the Masters of the Universe continue to consolidate their power despite government investigations into their anti-competitive business practices.

According to a report by Variety, Amazon has purchased the Wondery podcast network, which has built an audience by combining Hollywood production values with the standard podcasting format. The company was founded by Hernan Lopez, a former executive at 21st Century Fox.

In a statement, Amazon said that the acquisition of Wondery will allow the company to bring more high-quality content to its subscribers.

“We’re pleased to announce that Wondery — an innovative podcast publisher with a track record of creating and producing top-rated podcasts — has signed an agreement to join Amazon Music,” the statement reads. “With Amazon Music, Wondery will be able to provide even more high-quality, innovative content and continue their mission of bringing a world of entertainment and knowledge to their audiences, wherever they listen.”

Wondery’s podcast lineup will be incorporated into the Amazon Music platform. “This is a pivotal moment to expand the Amazon Music offering beyond music as listener habits evolve,” the statement continues. “Wondery is already delighting listeners with its collection of immersive podcasts, and the company is evolving this entertainment medium into a truly new and exciting experience.”

Amazon claims that fans of podcasts produced by Wondery will still be able to access them on a variety of podcast platforms.

Wondery CEO Hernan Lopez was indicted in April over his alleged bribery of South American social officials. Lopez allegedly sought broadcasting rights as well as confidential bidding information for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments. Lopez has pled not guilty to the charges.

Breitbart News reported in December that Facebook and Google have continued to purchase rival companies despite a mounting slate of antitrust investigations and lawsuits. Justice Department insiders claim that Facebook and Google may be facing four more antitrust lawsuits by the end of January 2021.

