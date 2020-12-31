https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fef1cd09cd48c07ede7a6c8
We’re about to see a record number of women in the House of Representatives, including the largest class of female Republicans. And the new members have a lot to say….
Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s wife, wasn’t born in Spain, isn’t Spanish and doesn’t even have an accent. How was this supposed to make her a success?…
Officials at Martin Luther King Jr. hospital said the community was sick before COVID-19 arrived. Still, the facility is a beacon of hope to the area….
A months-long surge of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County is reaching its grim if inevitable zenith…
Norway has announced it will end travel restrictions placed on the UK aimed at stopping the spread of a coronavirus mutation. It said that special rules pertaining to travelers from the country will r…