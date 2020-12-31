https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/another-person-dies-hours-taking-covid-vaccine/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – An elderly man in Switzerland has reportedly died after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, following the death of another person who took the shot in Israel.

According to Reuters, the man lived in a nursing home in Lucerne Switzerland, and was one of the first people in the country to take the Pfizer jab. “We are aware of the case,” an official said, noting that the case has been referred to Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic.

The report states that the man was administered the vaccine on Christmas eve, and soon complained of urethral and abdominal pain, before his blood pressure tanked and his pulse spiked.

