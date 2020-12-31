https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fee90309cd48c07ede795cc
Judge rules stalking, intimidation cases brought by four women who have accused TV actor Danny Masterson of rape must go through Scientology mediation….
The worker’s family said he had been called back into the Fresno plant, got sick with COVID-19 and died weeks later. It is the third COVID-19 death of a worker at the Fresno plant; nine workers at a M…
Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday asked a federal judge to toss out Rep. Louie Gohmert’s lawsuit regarding his powers that would allow him to overturn Biden’s fraudulent electoral ‘win.’ Gohmert’s…
President Trump has extended an executive order to prioritize unemployed Americans for jobs in the United States….